Saturn’s 2022 opposition comes on August 14

Once each year, Earth passes between the sun and the 6th planet, Saturn. Our motion brings Saturn opposite the sun in our sky, to a place called opposition by astronomers. In 2022, Saturn’s opposition will come on August 14.

Opposition marks the middle of the best time of year to see an outer planet. During the weeks around its opposition, Saturn is generally at its closest to Earth and brightest for the year. It’s a beautiful and noticeable golden “star” in our night sky. Plus, because it’s opposite the sun, it’s up all night!

You need a telescope to see the rings of Saturn. But you can enjoy the planet with the eye alone. Here are four fun and easy observations you can make with just your eyes, during Saturn’s opposition month in 2022.

Want to know more about Saturn’s opposition? Click here

In August 2022, Saturn and the Teapot

In August 2022, 2 stars reveal Saturn’s motion

August 11-12, 2022, overnight: Full moon near Saturn

In August 2022, use Saturn to see the ‘arrowhead’ in Capricornus

Bottom line: In August – the month of Saturn’s 2022 opposition – 4 fun and easy things to watch for with the eye alone.