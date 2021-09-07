Orion’s Belt points to Sirius on September mornings

Orion’s Belt points to Sirius

It’s one of the neatest tricks in all the heavens: Orion’s Belt points to Sirius, the sky’s brightest star. On September mornings, you’ll find both Orion and the very bright star Sirius in the eastern part of the sky before dawn. They’ll be shifting into the evening sky as the months pass. Identify them now, and enjoy them for months to come.

Although it’s not the case in 2021, sometimes there are bright planets in the east before dawn. And those planets might outshine even Sirius. What’s more, sometimes there are bright planets in the evening sky in northern winter, when Orion and Sirius shine brightly. And those planets, too, might be brighter than the sky’s brightest star. In those cases, how can you be sure the object you’re looking at is Sirius? The constellation Orion is your ticket. No matter where you are, no matter what time of year it is, Orion’s Belt always points to Sirius.

Orion returned the sky before dawn in late July and early August. In September, you can easily find this large constellation before sunup. Just look in the eastern part of the sky. You’ll easily notice Orion’s Belt, which consists of a short, straight row of three medium-bright stars.

To find Sirius, draw a line through Orion’s Belt and extend that line toward the horizon. There, you’ll spot Sirius, the sky’s brightest star.

Sirius is in the constellation Canis Major the Greater Dog. It’s often called the Dog Star.

Read more: Sirius is Dog Star and brightest star

Bottom line: In September 2021, you’ll find the constellation Orion, whose three Belt stars make a short, straight row, in the southeast before dawn. Orion’s Belt points to Sirius, the brightest star of the nighttime sky.

