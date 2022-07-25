Watch for the moon near Venus

On the mornings of July 25 and 26, the waning crescent moon, shining faintly with earthshine on its darkened portion, is near the brightest planet Venus. A beautiful sight! The bright red star nearby is Aldebaran in Taurus the Bull. And the beautiful, dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster twinkles above them all.

By the way, we’re headed toward another new moon. The instant of new moon will be 17:55 UTC on July 28

A final note … EarthSky recommends that you watch for meteors in late July and early August this year before the waxing moon – full around the peak of the Perseid meteor shower on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13 – gets in the way. Follow the links below to learn more.

Bottom line: Watch for the waning crescent moon near Venus on the mornings of July 25 and 26, 2022. Beautiful!

