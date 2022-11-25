Tonight

Moon near the Teapot November 25 and 26

Posted by
Marcy Curran
and
November 25, 2022
Green line of ecliptic with thin crescent moon near an outlined teapot shape.
Look for the waxing crescent moon near the Teapot stars of Sagittarius shortly after sunset on November 25 and 26, 2022. By the way, the thin crescent moon looks beautiful with earthshine. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Our charts are mostly set for the northern half of Earth. To see a precise view from your location, try Stellarium Online.

November 25 and 26 evenings: Moon near the Teapot

Soon our summer constellations will disappear from the evening sky. However, on the evenings of November 25 and 26, 2022, you can see the very young waxing crescent moon visiting the Teapot of Sagittarius the Archer. While the Teapot is quickly sinking more each day, it is still noticeable in a dark sky. The best time to look is about 30 to 40 minutes after sunset.

Also, the darkened side of the thin crescent moon will be glowing with earthshine. It’s always a lovely sight!

The Teapot points to the center of our galaxy

The Teapot is a famous asterism and helps observers identify several important astronomical spots in the sky. The spout points towards the center of our Milky Way galaxy. And, although you can’t see the Teapot then, the sun shines near it each year on the December solstice, around December 21.

By the way, unlike many star patterns, the Teapot looks like its namesake. That’s because its stars easily form an old-fashioned teapot, complete with handle, spout and lid. But just be sure to head to a dark sky for your best views of this rich region of the Milky Way.

Then, assuming you look early enough and have a dark sky, you can see steam billowing out of the spout. This steam is the glow from the thickest part of the Milky Way. In fact, you’ll be gazing toward the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Unfortunately, depending on when you look, the galactic center may already below the horizon in late November.

Bottom line: On the evenings of November 25 and 26, 2022, you can see the very young waxing crescent moon near the Teapot of Sagittarius.

Posted 
November 25, 2022
 in 
Tonight

Marcy Curran

About the Author:
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

