Moon near Saturn November 28 and 29

Marcy Curran
November 27, 2022
Moon near Saturn: Slanted green line of ecliptic with two positions of crescent moon near Saturn.
The thick waxing crescent moon hangs low in the south after sunset on November 28 and 29, 2022. And you’ll find the moon near Saturn on both nights, in the constellation of Capricornus the Sea-Goat. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Our charts are mostly set for the northern half of Earth. To see a precise view from your location, try Stellarium Online.

Moon near Saturn on November 28 and 29

A bright waxing crescent moon passes by Saturn on the evenings of November 28 and 29, 2022. The waxing crescent moon is up as darkness falls. It appears almost half-lighted, since the first quarter moon is on November 30, 2022.

Saturn reached its yearly opposition on August 14. That’s when Earth was passing between Saturn and the sun, placing the ringed planet opposite the sun in our sky. Now Earth has moved on in its smaller, faster orbit around the sun, and Saturn is no longer visible all night. So, in November we see Saturn low in the southern sky at nightfall. And Saturn sets around 10 p.m. local time in late November.

Also, Saturn has faded a bit, but it’s still shining at a bright +0.8 magnitude.

Even small telescopes will reveal Saturn’s glorious rings. Plus, you might catch a glimpse of one or more of Saturn’s 82 moons.

Later use Saturn to find Capricornus

Saturn is currently located in the dim constellation Capricornus the Sea-Goat. And the moon can lead you to Saturn, and then Saturn can help you find the faint constellation Capricornus. So in the coming evenings, after the moon moves on, use Saturn as your guide to find the dim stars of Capricornus. But you’ll need a dark sky to clearly see it.

Capricornus is one of the 12 constellations of the zodiac. Its stars are only third and fourth magnitude. However, this constellation has a distinctive shape – that of an arrowhead – making it is easy to pick out.

Bottom line: Look for the waxing crescent moon near Saturn on the evenings of November 28 and 29, 2022. Then when the moon moves away, find Saturn and look for the arrowhead shape of stars that make up the constellation Capricornus.

For more great observing events in the coming weeks, visit EarthSky's night sky guide

November 27, 2022
Tonight

Marcy Curran

About the Author:
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

