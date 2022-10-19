Tonight

Moon near Regulus on October 20

Posted by
Marcy Curran
and
October 19, 2022
Moon near Regulus: Steep green line of ecliptic with crescent moon near Regulus close to ecliptic.
The morning of October 20, 2022, finds the waning crescent moon near Regulus, the brightest star in Leo the Lion. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

The moon is near Regulus on October 20

The bright star shining close to the waning crescent moon on the morning of October 20, 2022, is Regulus, Heart of the Lion, in the constellation Leo the Lion.

To get a precise view from your location try Stellarium online.

The moon near Regulus helps you locate the Sickle

If you look carefully and have a dark-enough sky, you can make out patterns in the stars near Regulus. For example, Regulus is part of a group of stars that looks like a backward question mark. And Regulus – the brightest star in Leo – is at the bottom of this question mark. By the way, this pattern of stars is called the Sickle. What’s more, it’s not a constellation but instead an asterism, or recognizable pattern in the sky.

Also, if the sky is dark enough, look for a triangle of stars marking the tail of the lion. The star at the end of the tail is Denebola. In fact, the moon will be close to Denebola on the morning of October 22, 2022.

Star chart of the constellation Leo the Lion with stars in black on white and line of ecliptic running across.
Chart of the constellation Leo. You can see Regulus marks the bottom of the Sickle and Denebola is part of the triangle making up the lion’s tail. Image via IAU/ Sky & Telescope.

A bit of information about Regulus

Regulus ranks 21st in the list of brightest stars in our sky.

While Regulus looks like one star to the eye, it’s really four stars.

Also, Regulus is the only bright star to reside almost squarely on the ecliptic. That is the Earth’s orbital plane projected onto the sky. So, bright planets and the moon pass near Regulus. As a result, Regulus is often occulted by the moon and sometimes even the planets Mercury and Venus.

Regulus is visible at some time of night most of the year, except for about a month on either side of August 22. That’s when Regulus is too near the sun to see.

Bottom line: Regulus is the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. The moon can help you find Regulus on the morning of October 20, 2022.

For more great observing events in the coming weeks, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide

Posted 
October 19, 2022
 in 
Tonight

Marcy Curran

View Articles
About the Author:
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Marcy Curran

View All
Moon near Castor and Pollux, morning of October 17
October 16, 2022
Visible planets and night sky October-November 2022
October 9, 2022
Moon occults Uranus on October 12
October 1, 2022
Moon by Castor and Pollux September 20 and 21
September 18, 2022