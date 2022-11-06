Tonight

Moon near Pleiades and Mars on eclipse night

Kelly Kizer Whitt
November 6, 2022
Star chart showing full moon near Pleiades with two red dots lower down.
On November 7, 2022, you can spot the nearly full Beaver Moon near Pleiades, a little cluster of stars in Taurus. You’ll also notice 2 reddish points of light, the fiery red planet Mars and a bright star (but not as bright as Mars), called Aldebaran. Note that this chart is set for evening. By Tuesday morning, when the total lunar eclipse takes place in the Americas, these objects will all be in the west! And Mars and Aldebaran will be above the moon. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Moon near Pleiades and Mars

According to clocks in the Americas, the moon will reach the crest of its full phase in the wee hours on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. But the evening before – Monday evening, November 7 – the moon will rise in the east around the time of sunset, appearing more than 99% illuminated. The intriguing little star cluster of the Pleiades will be nearby. Soon afterward, fiery Mars will rise, joining the moon and Pleiades in time for the total lunar eclipse before Tuesday’s dawn.

Red Mars and a red eclipsed moon. Wow!

Mars is racing toward its opposition on December 8, 2022. That’s when Earth will pass between Mars and the sun, and the distance between our two worlds will be at its closest for about two years. So Mars is particularly bright now, and very fun to see.

You might notice another red point of light in the vicinity. That’s the star Aldebaran, the bloodshot eye of Taurus the Bull. Aldebaran is one of our sky’s brightest stars. But Mars is brighter now!

The moon’s path on November 7, 8 and 9

On November 7 at sunset, the moon is in the constellation Aries. The Pleiades, reddish Aldebaran and Mars are to its northeast. By the evening of November 8, the moon and the Pleiades are much closer in the sky. The moon is now waning and crossing from Aries into Taurus. On November 9, it’s within a triangle formed by the Pleiades, Aldebaran and Mars. The next two evenings the moon is much closer to Mars as it continues its journey across the ecliptic.

Our charts are mostly set for the northern half of Earth. To see a precise view from your location, try Stellarium Online .

Chart with green ecliptic line, the moon on November 8 and 9, with Pleiades, Aldebaran and Mars nearby.
The moon continues its journey along the ecliptic, heading toward Mars. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Bottom line: Find the moon near Pleiades and Mars on the evenings of November 7, 8 and 9, 2022. The moon undergoes a total lunar eclipse on the morning of November 8.

For more great observing events in the coming weeks, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide

November 6, 2022
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

