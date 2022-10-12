Tonight

Moon, Mars, Pleiades, more, on October 13 and 14

Chart: Steep green ecliptic line with Mars, 2 positions of the moon, and Aldebaran near it.
Moon, Mars, Pleiades … and Aldebaran! Up late on October 13 and 14? Watch for the waning moon near a bright red object, the Red Planet Mars. The pretty, dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster – and the red star Aldebaran – are also nearby. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Moon, Mars, Pleiades

Now is a great time to be watching for Mars! And for everyone around the globe, the waning gibbous moon is near bright red Mars on the nights of October 13 and 14, 2022. You won’t find the moon – or Mars – in the early evening. Both will ascend over the eastern horizon later at night, but before midnight. So watch for them late at night until dawn on these next few nights. And try Stellarium for an exact view from your location.

Also, notice the delicate Pleiades star cluster near the moon on these nights. It has the shape of a tiny dipper. The Pleiades are alsocalled the Seven Sisters. They’re a true family of stars, born together and still moving together as a family. Also nearby, you’ll find a bright red star. It’s Aldebaran, fiery eye of Taurus the Bull. Aldebaran is one of our sky’s brightest stars. But it pales in comparison to Mars now.

Mars will continue to brighten between now and December 8, when it will reach its opposition to the sun in our sky. That’s when Earth will pass between Mars and the sun, and the distance between our two worlds will be least, not just this year but for about a two-year period.

October 14 and 15 mornings: Moon near Mars and Pleiades

Green line of ecliptic with moon and Mars along it and constellation Orion below.
on the mornings of October 14 and 15, 2022, the waning gibbous moon still can be found, glowing near the shimmering Pleiades star cluster, Aldebaran, and bright red Mars. They all lie close to the noticeable constellation Orion the Hunter. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Bottom line: Moon, Mars, Pleiades … and Aldebaran! Look for them all, overnight on October 13-14, and on October 14-15, 2022. Notice how bright Mars is now. Notice the bright star Aldebaran is fainter!

