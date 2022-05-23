Mars and Jupiter conjunction

If you’re an early riser, you’ve probably noticed the red planet Mars inching closer to bright Jupiter, in the sunrise direction before dawn. The two planets are neighboring worlds in our solar system, though they are currently separated by about 350 million miles (560 million km) and an asteroid belt. At their closest on May 29, they’ll appear separated by about the width of a full moon.

On May 24 and 25, the waning crescent moon sweeps past these two planets. The brightest starlike object up there will be Venus. Jupiter will appear as the 2nd-brightest starlike object. As seen from the Northern Hemisphere, Mars will be the red object directly to the right of Jupiter as the conjunction nears. On the morning of their closest approach, May 29, Mars will slip just below the solar system’s largest planet. After May 30, Mars will appear farther and farther to the left of Jupiter.

While you’re checking out the conjunction, don’t miss spotting Saturn above the duo and bright Venus down by the horizon. In June, Mercury will join these planets for an amazing lineup in the morning sky.

The view from the Southern Hemisphere

For those observing from the Southern Hemisphere, the ecliptic, or path of the planets, cuts sharply down toward the horizon. This more vertical alignment means that Mars will approach Jupiter from almost directly above. Around May 29, Mars slips just to the right of Jupiter and on May 30 the two are side by side. Following this date, Mars will continue in a beeline down toward the horizon.

Bottom line: You can view the Mars and Jupiter conjunction before sunrise on the morning of May 29. The two planets will appear about a full moon’s width apart, though in reality they are millions of miles distant from each other.