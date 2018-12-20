December full moon falls within a day of the solstice

December 22, 2018, will bring the final full moon of the year, falling less than a day after the December solstice. How close are the solstice and full moon in 2018? The solstice is December 21 at 4:23 p.m. CST (22:23 UTC). The full moon is December 22 at 11:49 a.m. CST (17:49 UTC). So the solstice and full moon fall less than one day apart. That means that – although the Northern Hemisphere has its longest winter night on December 21 – the lamp of a nearly full moon will light up the nighttime from dusk until dawn.

The last time the December solstice and full moon happened less than a day apart was in 2010, and the next time will be 2029.

2018’s December full moon counts as the 3rd-closest – and thereby the 3rd-largest – of this year’s 13 full moons. But there’s some disagreement as to whether this full moon is a supermoon.

Between December 20 and 22, the moon will appear very round and full in the night sky. On December 20, it’ll pass near the V-shaped Face of the Bull in the constellation Taurus – a pattern in our sky also known as the Hyades – really, a star cluster in space. The bright red star Aldebaran (Eye of the Bull) is at one tip of the V, but it’s not a true member of the star cluster. Aldebaran is only about 65 light-years distant, while the Hyades cluster lies about 2 1/2 times farther away in space.

Then – on December 21 and 22 – the moon will go on to skirt near the upraised Club of the easy-to-spot constellation Orion the Hunter.

The moon appears full to the eye for two to three nights. However, astronomers regard the moon as full at a precisely defined instant: when the moon is exactly 180 degrees opposite the sun (in ecliptic longitude).

That full moon instant arrives on December 22 at 17:49 UTC. At U.S. time zones, that places the full moon at 12:49 p.m. Eastern Time, 11:49 a.m. Central Time, 10:49 a.m. Mountain Time, 9:49 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:49 a.m. Alaskan Time and 7:49 a.m. Hawaiian Time on December 22.

In North America, we call the December full moon the Long Night Moon, Cold Moon or Moon Before Yule. In the Southern Hemisphere, where it’s summer now, names for this full moon include Strawberry Moon, Honey Moon and Rose Moon. Read more: What are the full moon names?

By the night of December 22 – as seen from the Americas – the December 22 moon is past full. It’s a full-looking waning gibbous moon. From most of the Americas, the full moon happens during the daylight hours on December 22, when the moon is still beneath the horizon.

But no matter. As seen from North America and around the world, the moon remains more or less opposite the sun throughout the nights of December 21 and 22. Look for the moon to light up the eastern sky around dusk or nightfall, climb highest up for the night around midnight and to sit low in the west at daybreak.

As seen from the Northern Hemisphere, the December full moon mimics the lofty path of the June summer solstice sun. That’s because the sun is so far south right now, and because, at the vicinity of full moon, the moon rises and sets pretty much opposite the sun. Therefore, this December 2018 full moon rises and sets far north of due east and west, much as the sun does on the June solstice.

If you live as far north as Barrow, Alaska, you’d see no sun at all around the December solstice. But this solstice full moon will be out all hours around the clock – play-acting as the midnight sun of summer.

As seen from the Southern Hemisphere, meanwhile, this same December full moon follows the low path of the June winter solstice sun.

Unlike the full moon of December 2018, the full moons of December 2010 and December 2029 – also less than a day from a solstice – display total eclipses.

This December 2018 full moon won’t pass through the Earth’s dark shadow, but next month’s January 2019 supermoon will feature a total eclipse of the moon.

Bottom line: Full moon comes on December 22, 2018, one day after the solstice. The last time the December solstice and full moon happened less than one day apart was in 2010, and the next time will be 2029.