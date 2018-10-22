menu
close
subscribe

Watch for Earth’s shadow and the Belt of Venus

By in Tonight | October 22, 2018

Image at top via Woomera missile range in Australia (used with permission).

In both the evening and morning sky, try watching for Earth’s shadow, a blue-grey darkness in the direction opposite the sun, darker than the twilight sky.

The pink band above the shadow – in the east after sunset, or west before dawn – is called the Belt of Venus.

The moon phase around October 22, 2018 is about the same as the first few images on this page. Full moon – the Hunter’s Moon for the Northern Hemisphere – comes on October 24. On the evenings of October 22, 23 and 24 – as seen from the whole Earth – the moon will be above the eastern horizon shortly after sunset. You might see the moon ascending in the midst of Earth’s shadow, or near it.

Full moon and Earth’s shadow on the morning of March 2, 2018 via Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona.

The moon phase shifts throughout the month, and sometimes you won’t find the moon in the night sky. Earth’s shadow, on the other hand, is more reliable. It can be seen any clear evening, ascending in the eastern sky at the same rate that the sun sets below the western horizon.

The shadow of the Earth is big. You might have to turn your head to see the whole thing. And the shadow is curved, just as the shadow of any round object is curved. Earth’s shadow extends hundreds of thousands of miles into space, so far that it can touch the moon. Whenever that happens, we see an eclipse of the moon.

Read more and see more photos: When can you see Earth’s shadow?

Sucheta Wipat caught the Earth’s shadow and Belt of Venus on a cloudy evening in London, August 5, 2017.

Earth’s shadow is the dark blue area above the line of the horizon, in this photo taken in January 2018 by Jörgen Andersson in Sweden.

Bottom line: Check out Earth’s shadow – in the east after sunset or in the west before sunrise – next time you have a clear sky. I often see it while out on the streets of my town as the sun is setting. The pink coloration above the shadow is called the Belt of Venus.

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Watch for Earth's shadow and the Belt of Venus

1 hour ago

Watch Capella flashing red and green

1 day ago