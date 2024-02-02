See a zoo of animals in the Rosette Nebula

See a zoo of animals in space

The Rosette Nebula is a beautiful collection of gas and dust that looks like its name. The Rosette lies about 5,200 light-years from Earth in the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn, and stretches about 130 light-years across. It is an emission nebula, meaning that the gases that compose it glow thanks to the radiation from local stars. The young stars in the nebula’s center are gravitationally bound to each other; they form an open cluster, made from the material of the nebula.

EarthSky friend Tameem Altameemi shared a closer look at a portion of this gorgeous nebula and labeled a whole zoo of animals hiding inside (see top image). Tameem said:

This is one of my best deep sky images. It took three days from me to complete almost 12 hours of data. The Rosette Nebula, known as NGC 2237, is significantly larger than the famous Orion Nebula, which is much closer to the Earth. It is a region of intense star formation. And while searching for more information about the Rosette, I discovered a new and fun piece of information: We can identify animals present near the center of the nebula. I added the names of these animals, and they actually match their real forms.

So fun! Thank you, Tameem.

EarthSky lunar calendars are back in stock! And we’re guaranteed to sell out, so get one while you can. Your support means the world to us and allows us to keep going. Purchase here.

A wider view of the Rosette

Bottom line: A closer look at the Rosette Nebula reveals a whole zoo of animals, including an elephant, a llama, a woodpecker, a donkey and more. Can you see them?