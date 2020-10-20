menu
Favorite photos of October’s young moon

Posted by in Today's Image | October 20, 2020

In the past few days, several EarthSky Community members around the world shared their photos of the young moon, a thin crescent in the west after sunset. Beautiful! Thanks to all who contributed.

Extremely thin thread-like crescent moon in orange sky.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Do you see the thin sliver of a crescent moon, above the clouds, in the center of this photo? New moon was October 16. On that day, the moon was most nearly between the Earth and sun for this monthly orbit. Radu Anghel captured the thread-like young crescent moon from Bacau, Romania, on October 17. Radu wrote: “A very young moon, only 20 hours old. Easy and wonderful to spot even with binoculars, 20 minutes after the sunset.” Thank you, Radu.

Several views of thin crescent moon.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | From the Southern Hemisphere at this time of year, a young moon is easier to see. That’s because it’s springtime in that hemisphere, and the ecliptic – which marks the approximate path of the sun, moon and planets across our sky – stands nearly perpendicular in spring with respect to the western horizon after sunset. Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe, made this composite of several photos of the very young moon on October 17, 2020. See the earthshine in the upper right image? Thank you, Peter!

Thin white crescent moon in darkening blue sky with a few clouds.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohamed Mohamed caught the young moon shining in the evening sky from Tripoli, Libya, on October 18. Thank you, Mohamed.

Thin orange crescent on black background.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Pradya Gharpure captured the young moon from Nagpur, India, on October 18. Pradnya wrote: “The beautiful young crescent just before it set this evening!! It was a mesmerizing sight to see the earthshine too!!” Thank you, Pradnya.

Thin crescent moon in mauve sky beside tower.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Salil Kawli caught the young moon in purple twilight from Mumbai, India, on October 18. Salil wrote: “Crescent moon. Illuminated 4%.” Thanks, Salil!

