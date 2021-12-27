Webb launch photos from the EarthSky community

EarthSky community members were looking up on Christmas. They might not have seen Santa and his sleigh, but they did catch Webb getting a ride into space on an Ariane 5 rocket and have the pictures to prove it. Thanks to all who contributed photos!

Updates on Webb’s month-long journey to L2 here.

