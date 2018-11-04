menu
close
subscribe

Moon is waning, but Venus is waxing!

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | November 4, 2018

Venus is near the waning moon early this week. Yet if you followed Venus with a telescope in the coming weeks, you’d find it’s a waxing, not a waning, crescent.


Dennis Chabot of POSNE NightSky caught Venus in the east before dawn on the morning of November 4, 2018. Telescopically, you can see that Venus is a crescent. That’s because it passed between us and the sun on October 26 … and its fully illuminated side, or day side, is still facing mostly away from us.

Read more: Watch for the waning moon and Venus

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Waning moon and Venus November 4 to 6

2 days ago

Cassiopeia to Andromeda galaxy

3 days ago

Tonight

Waning moon and Venus November 4 to 6


We're Social all the time