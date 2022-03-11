Amateur astronomer Filipp Romanov discovered his first supernova on February 9, 2022. The supernova has been confirmed by professional astronomers. Here’s the story of Filipp’s discovery in his own words:

For the first time in my life, I discovered a supernova, which was later confirmed by its spectrum. The supernova is designated SN 2022bsi. It is in the galaxy NGC 5902 (in the Boötes constellation).

On February 9, 2022, I found a supernova candidate in the images of the Catalina Real-Time Transient Survey. The CRTS SNhunt project administrator added it to the Transient Name Server of the International Astronomical Union on the same date.

On February 15, I obtained (by my request) images of this galaxy using remote telescope T21 in Mayhill, New Mexico. It is part of iTelescope.net. I stacked these photos. The supernova event was clearly visible in the stacked image, indicating that it really exists …

The maximum brightness of about 19th magnitude was around February 20-21, 2022. On February 20, 2022, I obtained photos (with luminance filter, by my request) remotely using iTelescope T24 in Sierra Remote Observatory at Auberry, California. The stacked image is shown above.

On February 28, 2022, it was confirmed as a supernova and its type has been classified as SN Ia-91bg-like, according to the result of the analysis of the spectrum that was obtained at the Palomar 60-inch (1.5m) telescope.