Sun halo with birds

August 30, 2020

Scientists call them 22-degree halos, because the shining ring around the sun (or moon) has a radius of approximately 22 degrees.

A halo around the sun, with birds flying in the foreground.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jayesh Jayesh J of Vadodara, Gujarat, India caught this beautiful 22-degree halo around the sun on August 29, 2020. Thank you, Jayesh!

Read more: What makes a halo around the sun or moon?

Today's Image

