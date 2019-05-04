menu
close
subscribe donate

Storm cell over Australia

Posted by in Today's Image | May 4, 2019

Photographer Lynton Brown captured this magnificent storm cloud over Horsham, Australia, in the late afternoon of May 1.

Huge white cloud boiling up. Foreground: brown field and distant horizon.

Image via Lynton Brown.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Eta Aquariids before dawn May 4, 5, 6

1 day ago

Star-hop to the Hunting Dogs

3 days ago

Tonight

Eta Aquariids before dawn May 4, 5, 6


We're Social all the time



EarthSky Newsletter

Nearly half a million daily subscribers love our newsletter. What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Join now to receive free daily science news delivered straight to your email.