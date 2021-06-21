EarthToday's Image

Stark reality of California drought from space

Looking down from space on dry and brown hillsides, during the 2021 California drought.
The Angeles National Forest on June 12, 2021. Due to the ongoing California drought, it appears brown and at high risk of fire. Image contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2020/2021)/ via ESA.
Looking down from space on forested hillsides, in 2020.
The Angeles National Forest on June 22, 2020. Compared to 2021, it was lush green. Image contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2020/2021)/ via ESA.

Go to ESA’s website to compare the two images in an interactive tool.

On June 21, 2021, the European Space Agency (ESA) reported on the ongoing drought in the U.S. West, saying:

…vast swathes of western U.S. are experiencing extremely dry conditions, the likes of which haven’t been seen there since 1977.

The two images were captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. The image on the left is from June 12, 2021 and the image on the right from June 22, 2020. The difference is clear to see, not only is the Angeles National Forest brown and at high risk of fire compared to the lush green of last year, but water in the reservoirs is severely depleted.

In fact, the reservoirs are about 50% lower than they should be at this time of year, and the San Gabriel reservoir is almost dry. California is reported to have recorded its driest February in 150 years and 95% of the state is now a victim of ‘severe drought’, which, unfortunately, can only be bad news for the rest of the summer.

Bottom line: Two images showing a contrast between a California national forest in 2021 versus 2020.

Deborah Byrd

About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

