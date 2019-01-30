menu
Some summertime for you

By in Today's Image | January 30, 2019

Garden flowers from New Zealand, where it’s summer now.

Large, brilliant orange flower with black-dotted, back-curled petals and long, prominent stamens.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | This tiger lily bloomed in Antoni Williams’ garden in Tokoroa, New Zealand, in January 2019. “We have a wonderful garden. Taken 30 years to complete (if it`s ever possible to complete a garden). This is one of my favorites.”

Sunflower, red petals surrounding ring of yellow dots around a black center.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Antoni’s garden also hosts a brilliant red volunteer sunflower. Antoni said, “Couldn’t capture it complete. Too tall! We didn’t plant these sunflowers, so don’t know where they came from.”

claudiacrowley

Claudia Crowley

Claudia Crowley proofs EarthSky website material. She says working for EarthSky is the most exciting job she's had except one other - which was editing space shuttle documentation at NASA JSC. After writing and editing manuals for Dell and other major companies, she moved to the technical support side during the wild early days of the Internet, and served as general manager at a small wireless ISP. Claudia is a space enthusiast and fan of science.

