Get a sneak preview of Baily’s beads on the waning moon

Baily’s beads eclipse teaser

As many of you may know, a total solar eclipse exhibits a phenomenon referred to as Baily’s beads. This is sunlight passing through the rugged topography of the limb of the moon, showing up as pebbles of light. But, we can see them during a normal waning crescent moon phase, too! The photo above shows a waning crescent moon as we saw it in Monterrey on April 5, 2024. Here, at the very end of the “moon horns”, you can see the same – but opposite – effect as during a total eclipse.

During a normal lunar phase, the “beads” are high mountains or craters lit by the sun, and the dark spots between the beads are valleys. During a solar eclipse, it is just the opposite. The beads are created by sunlight going through valleys, while the dark spots are high mountains.

Bottom line: These photos of the crescent moon give us a sneak peak of the Baily’s beads phenomenon, which will be visible during the total solar eclipse on April 8.