See it! Last night’s moon and Jupiter photos

Jupiter is the 2nd-brightest planet visible from Earth. And it’s the only visible evening planet in early February 2022. You’ll find it in the sunset direction, still shining brightly, now very near the sunset. Jupiter was near the moon last night (February 2, 2022), and the EarthSky community captured it in these photos. Thanks for all who contributed! Visit EarthSky Community Photos for more.
By mid-February, you might still spot Jupiter above the sunset horizon, in very bright twilight, shortly after the sun goes down. In the days and weeks after that, the giant planet will become lost in the sunset glare. Learn what to expect from Jupiter (and Saturn) this month and for the rest of 2022.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
