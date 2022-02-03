Today's Image

See it! Last night’s moon and Jupiter photos

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
February 3, 2022
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Ashley was in Tumacacori, Arizona, when he captured this lovely image of last night’s moon, a waxing crescent, and the bright planet Jupiter. He wrote: “A 4% crescent moon and 99% illuminated Jupiter bracket the north mission tower at Tumacacori National Historic Park on Wednesday evening. Tumacacori is also designated as an International Dark Sky Park. Jupiter’s moons that are visible here are, top to bottom: Ganymede, Io, Europa.” Click to the larger view to see the moons! More moon and Jupiter photos below.

A last look at Jupiter

Jupiter is the 2nd-brightest planet visible from Earth. And it’s the only visible evening planet in early February 2022. You’ll find it in the sunset direction, still shining brightly, now very near the sunset. Jupiter was near the moon last night (February 2, 2022), and the EarthSky community captured it in these photos. Thanks for all who contributed! Visit EarthSky Community Photos for more.

By mid-February, you might still spot Jupiter above the sunset horizon, in very bright twilight, shortly after the sun goes down. In the days and weeks after that, the giant planet will become lost in the sunset glare. Learn what to expect from Jupiter (and Saturn) this month and for the rest of 2022.

Visit EarthSky’s visible planet guide

Love the night sky? The 2022 lunar calendars are here. Order yours before they’re gone!

Moon and Jupiter photos from the EarthSky Community

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Randy Shetter in Palos Verdes, California, caught the moon and Jupiter on February 2, 2022. He wrote: “I captured the crescent moon and Jupiter in the sunset glow with the changing colors. The island at the bottom of the photo is San Nicolas Island.” That island, by the way, is some 60 miles (100 km) at least from where Randy was standing. Wikipedia says it’s the most remote of California’s Channel Islands. Thanks, Randy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, wrote on February 2: “The moon and Jupiter had a nice conjunction that is shown over Tucson, as seen from my backyard. The horrid haze is evident but didn’t detract from the moon and Jupiter view.” Thank you, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price in Draper, Utah, wrote: “Shortly after sunset the moon and Jupiter were just above the power lines and trees. Jupiter’s 4 largest moons were also captured.” Thanks, Steve! Click in to see the moons.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raul Cortes in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, also wrote of the 4% illuminted moon on February 2, 2022. He spoke of: “Sierra Madre Oriental posing with this great couple.”

Bottom line: Moon and Jupiter photos from February 2, 2022. Enjoy them, especially since bright Jupiter itself – in our sky for most of 2021 and early 2022 – is heading into the sun’s glare!

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
February 3, 2022
 in 
Today's Image

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Can you see Canopus, the 2nd-brightest star?
February 3, 2022
Megaflash! 2 new world records for lightning
February 1, 2022
Big sunspot region AR2936 has blasted a CME toward Earth
January 31, 2022
1,000 mysterious strands revealed at the Milky Way’s heart
January 30, 2022