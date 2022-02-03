See it! Last night’s moon and Jupiter photos

A last look at Jupiter

Jupiter is the 2nd-brightest planet visible from Earth. And it’s the only visible evening planet in early February 2022. You’ll find it in the sunset direction, still shining brightly, now very near the sunset. Jupiter was near the moon last night (February 2, 2022), and the EarthSky community captured it in these photos. Thanks for all who contributed! Visit EarthSky Community Photos for more.

By mid-February, you might still spot Jupiter above the sunset horizon, in very bright twilight, shortly after the sun goes down. In the days and weeks after that, the giant planet will become lost in the sunset glare. Learn what to expect from Jupiter (and Saturn) this month and for the rest of 2022.

Moon and Jupiter photos from the EarthSky Community

Bottom line: Moon and Jupiter photos from February 2, 2022. Enjoy them, especially since bright Jupiter itself – in our sky for most of 2021 and early 2022 – is heading into the sun’s glare!