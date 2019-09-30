The young moon returns

On September 29, 2019, the very thin young (22 hours after new) moon was captured setting behind Murahwa Mountain near Mutare in exactly the same place where the sun disappeared 50 minutes earlier. Both young moon and Venus first became visible about half an hour after sunset and were photographed descending until the moon had set behind the mountain. As darkness approached, Mercury with the bright star Spica (left) also became visible above Venus, creating a triangular formation. [see chart here, and photo below]

Unusual to see such a nice combination/coincidence of events in the same portion of sky! The young moon was very thin and hard to see.

