The young moon, Venus, Mercury and a celebration

Posted by in Today's Image | May 26, 2020

The young moon returned to the evening sky this weekend, to sweep past the bright planets Venus and Mercury.

Red fireworks above slender crescent moon with Mercury and Venus as dots in twilight sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Yusha Alfa in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, captured these fireworks on May 24, 2020 against the backdrop of the young moon, with 2 bright planets – Mercury and Venus – visible as well. Eid al-Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of the Ramadan fast. Yusha wrote: “Hi EarthSky, last evening I captured brilliant conjunction young moon (2% illuminated), Mercury and Venus. It was an amazing view. Bonus fireworks passed the crescent that people celebrate Eid Mubarak.” Thank you, Yusha!

Thin crescent moon with earthshine on the rest of the face, two planets over seaside.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | João Pedro Bessa caught the young moon, Mercury, Venus, and a star in the twilight sky above Praia de Barra, Aveiro, Portugal. João wrote: “Taken at the Praia da Barra’s beach, not far away of the seaport entrance, tonight there was a Venus (bottom), Mercury (middle) and the moon with Elnath/Beta Tauri (the one in the same line of Venus and altitude of the moon) also being invited.”

Extremely thin thread-like crescent moon.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Marcella Giulia Pace caught the very young moon from near Modica, Sicily, on May 23, 2020. Marcella wrote: “These photos of the thin crescent moon were taken without the use of computerized chasers or automatic finders. I took a very young moon with extreme difficulties. I didn’t see the moon with the unaided eye, not even on the camera screen. I knew however that, at that moment, he was passing in front of my goal. I realized that I had shot it by opening the raw file on the PC and increasing the contrast. The scythe at sunset, however, I saw it with the eye.” Marcella also put together a video of the scene. Thank you, Marcella!

Bottom line: Photos of the May 2020 young moon near the bright planets Venus and Mercury.

Claudia Crowley proofs and helps edit all EarthSky website material. She says working for EarthSky is the most exciting job she's had except one other - which was editing space shuttle documentation at NASA JSC. After writing and editing manuals for Dell and other major companies, she moved to the technical support side during the wild early days of the Internet, and served as general manager at a small wireless ISP. Claudia is a space enthusiast and fan of science.

