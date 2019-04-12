A solitary sunspot

Scientists say they expect solar minimum – when the sun is expected to be least active for this 11-year period – no earlier than July 2019 and no later than September 2020. In the meantime, sunspots are few. But there’s a big one on the sun now!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eileen Ferguson captured this image of sunspot AR2738 on April 10, 2019. She’s in Mallaig, in the Scottish Highlands. Thank you, Eileen. Early astronomers first glimpsed sunspots at sunrise or sunset. Nowadays, we know you should never look at the sun without eye protection. Many good solar filters for telescopes and cameras are available.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski in the Philippines captured this image of the sunspot – which is labeled AR 2738 – on April 12, 2019. He wrote: “AR 2738 is large enough to see with the unaided eye through solar eclipse glasses (if you still have yours from the Great American Eclipse!)”
Sunspot AR2738 as seen by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on April 10, 2019. View more images from SDO. We saw this image at Spaceweather.com, with the comment: “Sunspot AR2738 is crackling with low-level B-class solar flares.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | We first heard of the new sunspot – AR2738 – from Dr Ski in the Philippines on April 9. He posted this photo and wrote: “Another cool sunspot has come around the sun’s eastern limb (it really is cool; around 2,000 degrees C [3,600 F] cooler than the surrounding surface). Full disk images taken at 26X. Close-up captured at 100X. The whitish areas near the sunspot are called ‘plage’ (from the French for ‘beach’) and are easily visible through a solar filter.” Thank you, Dr Ski.
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community and a NASA space observatory of sunspot AR2738.
Read more: Latest predictions for the coming solar cycle