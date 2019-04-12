menu
A solitary sunspot

Posted by in Today's Image | April 12, 2019

Scientists say they expect solar minimum – when the sun is expected to be least active for this 11-year period – no earlier than July 2019 and no later than September 2020. In the meantime, sunspots are few. But there’s a big one on the sun now!

Flattened setting sun, with large sunspot visible.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eileen Ferguson captured this image of sunspot AR2738 on April 10, 2019. She’s in Mallaig, in the Scottish Highlands. Thank you, Eileen. Early astronomers first glimpsed sunspots at sunrise or sunset. Nowadays, we know you should never look at the sun without eye protection. Many good solar filters for telescopes and cameras are available.

Images of the sun and sunspot, through various filters.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski in the Philippines captured this image of the sunspot – which is labeled AR 2738 – on April 12, 2019. He wrote: “AR 2738 is large enough to see with the unaided eye through solar eclipse glasses (if you still have yours from the Great American Eclipse!)”

Full gold-colored sun, with sunspot AR2738 in black with wide red boundary.

Sunspot AR2738 as seen by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on April 10, 2019. View more images from SDO. We saw this image at Spaceweather.com, with the comment: “Sunspot AR2738 is crackling with low-level B-class solar flares.”

Full disk of pale blue sun through blue filter, with sunspot.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Victor C. Rogus captured sunspot AR2738 on the morning of April 10, 2019. Thank you, Victor!

Three views of sunspot AR2738, on red sun, on yellow sun, and a closeup of the sunspot on yellow sun.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | We first heard of the new sunspot – AR2738 – from Dr Ski in the Philippines on April 9. He posted this photo and wrote: “Another cool sunspot has come around the sun’s eastern limb (it really is cool; around 2,000 degrees C [3,600 F] cooler than the surrounding surface). Full disk images taken at 26X. Close-up captured at 100X. The whitish areas near the sunspot are called ‘plage’ (from the French for ‘beach’) and are easily visible through a solar filter.” Thank you, Dr Ski.

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community and a NASA space observatory of sunspot AR2738.

Read more: Latest predictions for the coming solar cycle

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

