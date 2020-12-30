Photos of the last full moon of the year and decade

Whether you called it the Cold Moon, Wolf Moon or Good Riddance Moon, the last full moon of 2020 and this decade graced skies on December 29 and 30 around the globe. Our friends shared their best shots at EarthSky Community Photos, and you can too! We always welcome your photos of what’s happening in the sky.
Enjoy these photos of the final full moon of the year, and remember to keep looking up!
Bottom line: Your photos of the last full moon of 2020 and this past decade have brightened our day!
