See it! Moon and morning planet photos

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karl Diefenderfer in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, caught the waning moon, with bright Venus above right, on February 1, 2019. He wrote: “Chilly start to the day at -4F.” Thank you, Karl.
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | On February 1, 2019, Peter Lowenstein captured this image in Mutare, Manicaland, Zimbabwe. He wrote, “Waning crescent moon and Venus above vivid sunrise crepuscular rays. Picture taken when they were at maximum brightness over Cecil Kop Nature Reserve. The display lasted for only five minutes before fading.”
View larger at EarthSky Community Photo. | Steve Pond in East Grinstead, Sussex, England, caught this image on January 31. He wrote: “Another crisp clear morning in southern England. It’s lovely that by posting this on various social media sites for my town, many here were looking up and seeing it. Can’t think of a better way to start to the day.” That is lovely, Steve! Thanks for sharing your photo.
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dennis Schoenfelder in Alamosa, Colorado, captured the moon and planets on January 31. He wrote: “We get great colors when there is fog at 20 below. The plaque commemorates Amelia Earhart’s landing in this field.” Thank you, Dennis.
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Roosevelt Silva in Brazil captured the moon and morning planets Venus and Jupiter on January 31, 2019. From much of the world on this morning, the moon was between Venus and Jupiter. But the moon and planets’ orientation to the horizon was different from different earthly latitudes.
View larger at Earthsky Community Photos. | Tom Wildoner caught the moon, Venus (brighter) and Jupiter (fainter) on January 31, 2019. He wrote: “A chilly -6F this morning without the windchill! Here is a view of this mornings conjunction of Venus, the crescent moon and Jupiter. If you can zoom in on Jupiter you can also spot two of Jupiter’s moons, Ganymede and Callisto.”
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Tom Wildoner also caught the moon and planets on January 30, 2019. Note that, on January 30, the moon was poised above the planets. It moved below Jupiter, as seen from Earth’s western hemisphere, the following day. Thank you, Tom!
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico, captured four bright morning lights – the moon, Venus, Jupiter, and Antares – all in one view. Raul took this photo through thin clouds on January 30, 2019.
Bottom line: Photos of the moon, Venus and Jupiter by EarthSky community members.
