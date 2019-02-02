menu
close
subscribe

See it! Moon and morning planet photos

By in Today's Image | February 2, 2019

A glorious sight on what for many was a very cold morning – late January and early February – 2019. The brightest planets Venus and Jupiter near the moon!

A Manhatten skyline as dawn is breaking, with the planets arced across the sky above.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Before dawn on February 1, 2019, Alexander Krivenyshev in Guttenberg, New Jersey, captured the spectacular early-morning planets with the waning crescent moon over New York City. Thank you, Alexander!

Billowing smoke from a chimney, with the moon and Venus visible to one side.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karl Diefenderfer in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, caught the waning moon, with bright Venus above right, on February 1, 2019. He wrote: “Chilly start to the day at -4F.” Thank you, Karl.

pink sky with yellow rays coming from a dark horizon

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | On February 1, 2019, Peter Lowenstein captured this image in Mutare, Manicaland, Zimbabwe. He wrote, “Waning crescent moon and Venus above vivid sunrise crepuscular rays. Picture taken when they were at maximum brightness over Cecil Kop Nature Reserve. The display lasted for only five minutes before fading.”

Crescent moon near 2 tiny planets in dark blue sky with a layer of orange near the dark horizon.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos | Photo by Haluk Atamal in Antalya, Turkey, February 1, 2019. Haluk wrote, “The moon and Venus almost depict the Turkish flag; Jupiter is watching from above.”

Looks like a snowy park in England, bare trees, planets and moon behind.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photo. | Steve Pond in East Grinstead, Sussex, England, caught this image on January 31. He wrote: “Another crisp clear morning in southern England. It’s lovely that by posting this on various social media sites for my town, many here were looking up and seeing it. Can’t think of a better way to start to the day.” That is lovely, Steve! Thanks for sharing your photo.

Silhouettes of tropical plants, and domed architecture, with the moon, Jupiter and Venus in the sky.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Thomas Gallier captured the trio on January 31 from Lake Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico, with an iPhone. Thanks, Thomas!

Looks like an overlook, moon and planets in the sky, a handrail and icy-looking plague in the foreground.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dennis Schoenfelder in Alamosa, Colorado, captured the moon and planets on January 31. He wrote: “We get great colors when there is fog at 20 below. The plaque commemorates Amelia Earhart’s landing in this field.” Thank you, Dennis.

Blue twilight sky, crescent moon, a bright planet on either side of the moon, snow-covered ground below.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jack Webb captured the trio in Wyoming on January 31 and wrote: “Taken just before sunrise about 20 miles east of the east entrance to Yellowstone Park.”

Venus and moon on each side of a mermaid-shaped weathervane.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Venus and the moon on January 31 bracket a weathervane on a historic home in Beaufort, North Carolina, by Doug Waters.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Roosevelt Silva in Brazil captured the moon and morning planets Venus and Jupiter on January 31, 2019. From much of the world on this morning, the moon was between Venus and Jupiter. But the moon and planets’ orientation to the horizon was different from different earthly latitudes.

Crescent moon between 2 bright planets, above treetops.

View larger at Earthsky Community Photos. | Tom Wildoner caught the moon, Venus (brighter) and Jupiter (fainter) on January 31, 2019. He wrote: “A chilly -6F this morning without the windchill! Here is a view of this mornings conjunction of Venus, the crescent moon and Jupiter. If you can zoom in on Jupiter you can also spot two of Jupiter’s moons, Ganymede and Callisto.”

Dawn breaking, with a line of objects in the east, moon highest, Jupiter next, then Venus.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Tom Wildoner also caught the moon and planets on January 30, 2019. Note that, on January 30, the moon was poised above the planets. It moved below Jupiter, as seen from Earth’s western hemisphere, the following day. Thank you, Tom!

Three bright dots and crescent moon.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico, captured four bright morning lights – the moon, Venus, Jupiter, and Antares – all in one view. Raul took this photo through thin clouds on January 30, 2019.

Bottom line: Photos of the moon, Venus and Jupiter by EarthSky community members.

See more photos by EarthSky friends at EarthSky Community Photos

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Star-hop: Pegasus to Andromeda galaxy

2 hours ago

Moon slides past 3 morning planets

4 days ago

Tonight

Star-hop: Pegasus to Andromeda galaxy


We're Social all the time