See it! Mars meets the Sisters

By in Today's Image | April 2, 2019

Red Mars has been exceedingly close – and is still close – to the Pleiades star cluster, aka the Seven Sisters. These EarthSky Community photos show them in the west after sunset, where you can see them for some nights to come.

Mars and the Pleiades in the west after sunset.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dennis Chabot in Rehoboth, Massachusetts – of POSNE NightSky – caught Mars and the Pleiades on April 1, 2019. Thank you, Dennis!

Red Mars and dipper-shaped Pleiades on either side of the top of a pyramid-shaped tree.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines caught Mars and the Pleiades on March 30, 2019.

A closeup view of the dipper-shaped Pleiades and red Mars.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Sweet in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada – of Lunar 101 Moon Book – caught Mars and the Pleiades on March 25, 2019. Thank you, Steven.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr. Ski also caught Mars and the Pleiades on March 25, 2019. Notice the Pleiades are shjaped like a tiny dipper. And notice Mars is red in color. Now notice the V-shaped cluster of stars above them. In skylore, these stars represent the Pleiades half-sisters, called the Hyades. Thanks, Dr. Ski!

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community of Mars and the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters, in late March and early April, 2019.

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

