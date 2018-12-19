menu
See it! Jupiter and Mercury close

By in Today's Image | December 19, 2018

A beautiful drama is taking place low in the east before sunup this week. Giant planet Jupiter and innermost planet Mercury are sweeping close, with dazzling Venus above. Photos here from the EarthSky community.

Jose Lagos in Maastricht, Netherlands, caught Venus (top, far right), Mercury (towards horizon) and Jupiter (just rising over horizon) on December 18, 2018. “Beautiful way to start the day!” he wrote. Olympus Sp-565uz.

Jeff Majewski caught the trio from Flagler Beach on Florida’s Palm Coast on December 17, 2018. Samsung Galaxy 9+.

Watch for the close pairing of Jupiter and Mercury before sunup on December 21, 2018. Don’t miss the Jupiter-Mercury conjunction

Steve Pond in southeast England caught both Mercury and Jupiter on the morning of December 16, 2018. Thanks, Steve!

Jenney Disimon in Sabah, North Borneo, caught Jupiter (below) and Mercury (above) on the morning of December 16, too. Notice that their orientation is different with respect to the dawn horizon, in contrast to Steve Pond’s photo above, taken from England on the same morning. People all over the world can see Jupiter and Mercury, but – depending on where you are – the line the planets make above your horizon might be slanted left to right toward the sunrise, or right to left. Thanks, Jenney!

View larger. | Wow! Kapil Arora in Ames, Iowa, captured all 3 planets – Jupiter, Mercury, Venus – with a Samsung Galaxy S5 smartphone, from a brightly lighted street, on December 15, 2018. Thanks, Kapil!

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the bright planets in the east before sunup now. Venus is the extremely bright one. Mercury is closer to the horizon. Jupiter is just coming up over the horizon. On December 21, 2018, Jupiter and Mercury will be in conjunction, only 0.9 degrees (about 2 moon diameters) apart.

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

