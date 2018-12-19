See it! Jupiter and Mercury close

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the bright planets in the east before sunup now. Venus is the extremely bright one. Mercury is closer to the horizon. Jupiter is just coming up over the horizon. On December 21, 2018, Jupiter and Mercury will be in conjunction, only 0.9 degrees (about 2 moon diameters) apart.
