menu
close
subscribe donate

The young moon returns

Posted by in Today's Image | May 6, 2019

Casual observers rarely see a moon within 24 hours of new moon. But observers who have the right conditions, and are watching carefully – and those using telescopes or binoculars – can see much younger moons.

A somewhat cloudy twilight sky. The very slim crescent of the young moon is hardly noticeable. A red arrow points to it.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Muzamir Mazlan at Telok Kemang Observatory in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia used a telescope to capture a moon so young – so nearly between the Earth and sun – that the eye wouldn’t have been able to see it. Muzamir wrote: “The picture was captured at 7:25 PM MYT – 5 May 2019 – when the moon age is 12 hours and 38 minutes. Spot the super thin crescent moon! It also marks the start of the Islamic month of Ramadan.” Muzamir also captured the waning moon on May 4. Amazing pair of photos, Muzamir! Thank you. Click here to learn the youngest moon you can see with the eye alone.

For more beautiful photos of this month’s young moon, check EarthSky Community Photos

This photo, by Dustin Guy in Seattle Washington, is particularly nice

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Young moon and Mars after sunset May 6, 7, 8

6 hours ago

Arc to Arcturus, spike to Spica

4 days ago

Tonight

Young moon and Mars after sunset May 6, 7, 8

Sky chart of the May 2019 young moon and Mars

We're Social all the time



EarthSky Newsletter

Nearly half a million daily subscribers love our newsletter. What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Join now to receive free daily science news delivered straight to your email.