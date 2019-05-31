menu
Tornado near Edmond, Oklahoma

Posted by in Today's Image | May 31, 2019

Since mid-May, the central and eastern U.S. has seen its biggest outbreak of tornadoes since 2011, with more than 366 twisters sighted.

A large, backlit tornado moving across the Oklahoma prairie.

Tom Smetana (@twstdbro on Twitter) captured this image near Edmond, Oklahoma on May 17, 2019. For tornado updates, also follow Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu on Twitter).

Read more from The Atlantic: The Hybrid System That Spots Tornadoes

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

