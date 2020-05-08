New York City sunset

menu
Posted by in Today's Image | May 8, 2020

A May 2020 sunset over the nearly empty streets of New York City.

View along street lined with tall buildings, sunset visible at end of street between the buildings.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | New York City, looking west toward Times Square from 6th Ave and 43rd Street, around 7:30 p.m. on May 4, 2020. Lawrence Scott wrote: “Often looking west down the canyons of skyscrapers one can see fantastic colors and formations. Sunsets in NYC can be really spectacular. Now with the empty Covid-19 streets, it adds a another dynamic.” Thank you, Lawrence, and stay safe!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

