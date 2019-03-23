menu
Star trails over Colorado

By in Today's Image | March 23, 2019

A peaceful scene in Colorado, the week of the March equinox.

Timelapse of stars wheeling around the North Star, with a mountain-rimmed, above-ground reservoir in the foreground.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Marc Slover captured these star trails on March 17, 2019, at Karval Reservoir State Wildlife Area in Colorado. He wrote: “The last two hours of moonlight were enough to light the foreground and the diminishing winds allowed for some reflections. I’ve visited this place several times to shoot South. It turns out that North can be just as fun. The week of the equinox brought a calming and relaxing feeling. Aside from a few coyotes early in the evening, even the wildlife were quiet.” Thank you, Marc!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

