Owl in front of the moon, with Mars above

Posted by in Today's Image | November 1, 2020

An owl, a nearly full moon and a shining planet Mars. What more could you ask for Halloween 2020?

An owl in a tree, with moonlight behind it, and Mars in the upper right of the frame.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Todd Hull in Seoul, South Korea captured this silhouette of an owl in front of the moon on Friday night and wrote, “Happy Halloween. With cloudy skies in the forecast for Halloween in Seoul, I headed out the night before to try to catch the almost full Halloween moon. Little did I know, but I was in for much more than that: an owl (Northern Boobook) haloed by the nearly full moon—in the same frame with Mars. A once in a lifetime sight, and one you will never forget.” Glorious shot, Todd. Thank you!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

