Moon halo over Magellan telescope

Yuri Beletsky works for the Carnegie Observatories, based at Las Campanas in northern Chile, home to the twin Magellan telescopes, and site of the future Giant Magellan Telescope. Yuri is a fantastic nature photographer; you can follow his Nightscapes on Facebook. He posted this image on Facebook on August 10, 2019, and wrote:

Even when the weather is bad, we, astronomers, never lose hope. Cloudy weather, it’s the worst nightmare for us. But at the same time the nature can surprise us with stunning views during those nights. Here is an amazing 22 degree halo around the moon just above the Magellan telescope :) The brightest ‘star’ on the left is the planet Jupiter. Besides, you can see some stars through the clouds. I hope you’ll enjoy the view.

Thank you, Yuri!

Read more about 22° halos at Atmospheric Optics.

Bottom line: Moon halo above the Magellan telescope in northern Chile.