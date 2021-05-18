menu
ISS passing Polaris, seen from Canada

Posted by in Today's Image | May 18, 2021

What a catch! This EarthSky community member caught the International Space Station (ISS) slicing across the night sky on May 17, 2021, passing Polaris, the North Star.

A blue, sparse background with a white line crossing the sky, near a medium-bright star.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Robert Watcher in Seaforth, Ontario, Canada, captured this cool image on May 17, 2021. He wrote: “A perfect night to capture the International Space Station. We had the trajectory down pat for moving through my frame during the middle part of its 6-minute crossing. Although I had no clue that tonight it would pass right through the view of the North Star (Polaris) – the white static star in the middle that all stars rotate around during the night – so that was pretty special.” Very special indeed. Thank you, Robert!

Want to see ISS? Try NASA’s Spot the Station page

More great info on spotting ISS and other Earth-orbiting craft from Heavens-Above

Read more: Polaris is the North Star

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

