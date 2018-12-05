The Double Cluster in Perseus

Tom Wildoner wrote:

Here is a view of the famous double cluster in the constellation Perseus (between Perseus and Cassiopeia). They are also designated NGC 869 and NGC 884. Check out the red supergiants in this view!

Tech Specs: Sky-Watcher Esprit 120mm ED Triplet APO Refractor, Celestron CGEM-DX mount, Canon 6D stock camera, ISO 3200, 20 x 60 second exposures with dark/bias frames, guided using a ZWO ASI290MC and Orion 60mm guide scope. Image date: October 1, 2018. Location: The Dark Side Observatory, Weatherly, PA, USA.