Circumzenithal arc over Michigan

By in Today's Image | January 15, 2019

Although people sometimes call them “upside-down rainbows,” they’re made not by rain, but by by ice crystals in the upper atmosphere.

A rainbow-like arc in the sky, with red on the bottom of the arc, behind a tree.

David Lamberti caught this circumzenithal arc on January 6, 2019. Notice the kite in the tree! He wrote: “It was a beautiful January day in southeast Michigan. I looked up, and there it was, a beautiful circumzenithal arc. It was enormous, and the colors were very deep. It faded within 5 minutes.” Thank you, David!

Read more about circumzenithal arcs, and see more photos

