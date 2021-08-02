Today's Image

Parhelic circle and halo over Alberta, Canada

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
August 2, 2021
The sun to one side, with a 22-degree halo around it, and a 2nd arc, the parhelic circle, extending from the halo.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Parhelic circle and 22-degree halo captured August 1, 2021 by Gord Hurlburt. He caught the image in Kananaskis Country, a recreation area to the west of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, in the foothills and front ranges of the Canadian Rockies.

Parhelic circle and halo

Gord Hurlburt captured this remarkable image on August 1, 2021, while hiking down from Burstall – Piggy Plus Col in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. You can see the sun on the far right of the image. Around it is a solar halo, known as a 22-degree halo, caused by ice crystals in the upper air. Angling out from the main halo is a 2nd ring. Gord said both the halo and the 2nd ring disappeared after a few minutes. He wrote:

Can you possibly tell me what the 2nd ring is and what might have caused it?

Gord, for all questions related to sky optics, we visit Les Cowley’s great website Atmospheric Optics. The ring around the sun is easy enough. These common halos, 22-degree halo, are caused by ice crystals in the air. In your posting, you mentioned parhelia, aka sundogs. I’m not seeing the sundogs in this image, but, sure enough, the 2nd arc looks as if it’s cutting across the 22-degree halo just at the spot where a sundog might be.

And, sure enough, Les Cowley has a diagram (below) that explains this configurationm too. He calls the 2nd arc a parhelic circle. It’s also caused by ice crystals in the air.

Diagram of sun with halos and enlarged, labeled ice crystals.
In this simulation, the sun is surrounded by a 22-degree halo and flanked by pahelia, aka sundogs. Notice the parhelic circle cutting through the sundogs and extending beyond them. Sky optics guru Les Cowley wrote that the parhelic circle: “… sometimes encircles the whole sky at the same altitude as the sun.” Image via Cowley’s Atmospheric Optics.

Bottom line: A photo from an EarthSky community member showing portions of a 22-degree halo and parhelic circle.

Share69
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
69 Shares
Posted 
August 2, 2021
 in 
Today's Image

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
A Dyson sphere harvests the energy of stars
July 30, 2021
Scutum the Shield is named for a Polish king
July 30, 2021
Major 8.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
July 29, 2021
Orion the Hunter returns late July or early August
July 29, 2021