Mullinger Swamp, South Australia

John Carter in Australia – where there’s an ongoing heat wave – captured this image last weekend (early morning, February 2, 2019). He wrote:
Being a hot night, I couldn’t sleep. So I got up, grabbed my camera gear, and drove out to a local swamp called Mullinger Swamp. This swamp, on a windless night, is always good for Milky Way reflections. Sometimes the water is so calm, it’s like a sheet of glass!
It looks like he’s also caught the planets Venus and Jupiter, and there’s one of the Magellanic Clouds on the right side of the photo. Thank you, John!
