Amazing captures of the moon and Venus

Posted by in Today's Image | June 2, 2019

We weren’t sure anyone would capture the slim crescent moon and Venus on June 1. They were so very near the sunrise. But the EarthSky Community came through with some of the best photos yet.

A darkened city at dawn, with the very thin crescent moon and tiny dot Venus above.

View larger. | Gilbert Vancell Nature Photography – an EarthSky friend on Facebook – captured this image on June 1, 2019. He caught it over the fortified city of Mdina on the island of Malta. He wrote: “Oh this was tight! I overslept my alarm after a night at the festival … I was expecting Venus to be closer, so the super zoom turned out to be too tight for this, and 35mm too wide, so I had to work with what I had and stitched 4 images at 150mm to cover the area I wanted.” Thanks, Gilbert!

Waning moon, Venus, virga in orange-pink sky, over a mountain silhouette.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | The June 1, 2019, dawn sky – with a waning crescent moon and (to the moon’s left) the planet Venus – and with virga extending down from the clouds. Photo taken by Mike Lewinski. Those are the Sangre de Cristo mountains near Taos, New Mexico. Thanks, Mike!

Waning moon and bright Venus in a blue sky, over the treetops.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Waning crescent moon and Venus at sunrise on June 1, as captured by Joan Mulcare in Apple Valley, California.

A twilight sky, with reddened, sunlit clouds, and a thin crescent moon and Venus.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jenney Disimon caught the moon and Venus on June 1, 2019, from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, N. Borneo. Thanks, Jenney!

Moon and Venus at dawn over lake and silhouetted hills.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Another beautiful shot of the moon and Venus before sunrise May 31, 2019, by Stephanie Longo. See Venus on the left, just above the darkened foothill? Stephanie caught them as viewed from Eleven Mile Reservoir, Lake George, Colorado, USA. Also notice that the lit side of the moon points right at Venus. Thank you, Stephanie!

Bottom line: Photos of the waning crescent moon and Venus – late May and early June, 2019 – from members of the EarthSky community. Submit your photos to EarthSky here.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

