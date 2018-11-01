menu
Patagonia moon

By in Today's Image | November 1, 2018

Thank you to Grafixartphoto for this image of the moon reflected in a glassy lake in Torres del Paine, a national park encompassing mountains, glaciers, lakes, and rivers in southern Chilean Patagonia on October 23, 2018.

Image via Grafixartphoto.

