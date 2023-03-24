Moon occults Venus March 24: Best photos here

On March 24, 2023, observers in southeast Asia were treated to an extraordinary sight. Brilliant Venus and the waxing crescent moon were extremely close together and, for some, the moon occulted (passed in front of) Venus. Here are some of our favorite photos of the event from the EarthSky community.
The moon occults Venus in photos
More Venus and moon photos
Bottom line: Part of the world was treated to the sight of the moon occulting Venus on March 24, 2023. See beautiful photos of the event here.
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.
