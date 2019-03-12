menu
Moon, Mars and me

By in Today's Image | March 12, 2019

Niko Powe waved a sparkler at the starry sky. He wrote, “Sirius, Orion, Hyades, Pleiades, the moon, Mars, and me.”

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Image taken March 10, 2019, by Niko Powe in Illinois.

On Sunday night, Niko Powe waved a sparkler at the starry sky. He wrote, “Sirius, Orion, Hyades, Pleiades, the moon, Mars, and me. Mercury may have eluded me … until next time!”

