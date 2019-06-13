menu
Montauk lighthouse

Posted by in Today's Image | June 13, 2019

An old lighthouse stands out against the sky in Montauk, New York.

Yellow stripe on horizon over sea inlet with lighthouse in distance.

Fred Lingen captured this silhouette of the Montauk lighthouse in Montauk, New York, on June 5, 2019.

Claudia Crowley

Claudia Crowley proofs and helps edit all EarthSky website material. She says working for EarthSky is the most exciting job she's had except one other - which was editing space shuttle documentation at NASA JSC. After writing and editing manuals for Dell and other major companies, she moved to the technical support side during the wild early days of the Internet, and served as general manager at a small wireless ISP. Claudia is a space enthusiast and fan of science.

