Today's Image

Mars surface layers and ‘brain terrain’

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
April 2, 2022
View of 2 craters from above and off to one side.
Two large craters – and multiple smaller craters – in a perspective view of Mars’ surface. The European Space Agency (ESA) released this image and more (see below) on March 30, 2022. The Mars Express spacecraft captured it on July 12, 2021. Image via ESA.

ESA released new images on March 30, 2022, featuring the largest known impact basin in the solar system. It’s called Utopia Planitia (“Nowhere Land Plain”). And it is a large, relatively flat plain on Mars (estimated diameter of about 2,000 miles or 3,300 km). The Viking 2 lander – 2nd craft ever to soft land successfully on Mars – touched down and began exploring within Utopia Planitia in September, 1976. The new images are from ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft. They zero in on a section of the Martian plain, which is in Mars’ northern hemisphere. Double-layered mounds of material surround the two largest impact craters and their thick rims, along with dust-filled icy fractures. You can see brain terrain, a deformed and warped pattern that resembles the surface of the human brain, inside the 2nd-largest crater.

Textures on Mars surface

Scientists think this Martian plain formed as a mix of sediments, lavas and volatile substances filled the Utopia basin. Water, wind and other processes would have transported these materials across the red planet’s surface.

This ice-rich region has smooth patches known as mantled deposits. When Mars’ rotational axis was much more tilted than it is today – at least some 10 million years ago – snow formed these thick layers of ice.

Look closely inside the 2nd-largest crater to see the brain terrain. This texture is most common in a region that sharply separates the northern and southern hemispheres. The Martian dichotomy, as scientists call this region, separates northern lowlands from southern highlands.

The dark colored areas are icy ground that has fractured at low temperatures. Dust blown on the wind lodges in the polygonal patterns.

Scientists think the scalloped depressions are from ground ice melting or turning to gas. This causes the surface to weaken and collapse.

Mars surface: Two craters, one above the other, in view looking down at Mars' surface.
Here’s the view from orbit. Image via ESA.
View from above and to one side of craters on Mars.
Another view of Utopia Planitia from ESA’s Mars Express. Image via ESA.

Bottom line: ESA shared some new images of the Mars surface from its Mars Express spacecraft. They show craters, brain terrain, layered deposits and more.

Via ESA

Read more: Are organic salts on Mars a clue to life?

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
April 2, 2022
 in 
Today's Image

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
March’s deep sky: Peering into the dark
March 30, 2022
Volans the Flying Fish in southern skies
March 29, 2022
Conjunction time! See planets and moon March 28
March 27, 2022
Solar Orbiter passes historically close to sun on Saturday
March 26, 2022