Jupiter and 3 moons

By in Today's Image | March 30, 2019

Jupiter, with moons Ganymede, Europa and Io.

The big banded disk of Jupiter as seen through a telescope, with 3 starry points on a line with its equator.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Before sunrise on March 25, 2019, Conrad Serodio in Sao Paulo, Brazil captured this image of planet Jupiter and three of its moons: Ganymede, Europa and Io. Thank you Conrad!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

