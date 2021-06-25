Today's Image

Heart Nebula, long exposure, from Iraq

Kelly Kizer Whitt
June 25, 2021
Red, blue and brown very detailed clouds of gas and dust in starry space.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eyad Khailany in Erbil, Iraq, created this long-exposure image of the Heart Nebula in late June 2021. Eyad wrote: “The Heart Nebula (aka IC 1805, or Sharpless 2-190) lies some 7,500 light-years away from Earth and is located in the Perseus Arm of the galaxy in the constellation Cassiopeia. William Herschel discovered it on November 3, 1787. It is an emission nebula showing glowing ionized hydrogen gas and darker dust lanes.” If only William Herschel could see it like this! Thank you, Eyad!

Check out this amazing image of the interior of the Heart Nebula, taken by Eyad Khailany from Erbil, Iraq. Eyad is a member of the Association of Young Astronomers and a coordinator for Astronomers without Borders. He gathered more than 10 hours of light, between clouds, over the course of a week, to create this image. Eyad’s composite image is exquisite. Photographic and processing techniques for Earth-based astronomical images are really becoming amazing! This composite brought to mind images of the Heart Nebula taken with the Hubble Space Telescope. See a shot from Hubble, below.

The Heart Nebula as an emission nebula

There are dark nebulae in space, hiding the light of stars shining behind them. And then there are emission nebulae, which are glowing clouds in space, shining with the light of ionized gases. Usually, for emission nebulae, there’s a hot nearby star or stars blasting into the space cloud, making it glow. Eyad described the Heart Nebula’s designation as an emission nebula:

The brightest part of the nebula (a knot at its western edge) is separately classified as NGC 896. It was the first part of the nebula to be discovered. The nebula’s intense red output and its morphology [shape] are driven by the radiation emanating from a small group of stars near the nebula’s center. This open cluster of stars, known as Collinder 26 or Melotte 15, contains a few bright stars nearly 50 times the mass of our sun. It contains many more dim stars that are only a fraction of our sun’s mass.

Thanks, Eyad, for sharing your amazing image of the Heart Nebula!

Pink-red heart-shaped cloudy form in space against star field.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of the Heart Nebula. Image via ESA/ Hubble/ NASA.

Bottom line: Eyad Khailany in Erbil, Iraq, created an amazing long-exposure image of the Heart Nebula, between clouds, over the course of a week.

Share your image at EarthSky Community Photos

Today's Image

Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

