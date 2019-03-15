Glenn Hughson took these photos on March 10, 2019, on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistique, a city in the Upper Peninsula of the U.S. state of Michigan. Glenn told us:

I’ve seen plenty of frozen lakes, but never with the waves frozen like this before.

Brrr!

He described his other photo (below):

I was able to walk out around 100 feet or so on top of the waves before reaching this edge where the frozen waves ended.

Thanks for sharing your photos with us, Glenn!

Bottom line: Photos of frozen waves on Lake Michigan.

