Frozen waves on Lake Michigan

By in Today's Image | March 15, 2019

Frozen waves on Lake Michigan, in a photo by Glenn Hughson.

Frozen surging water on lakeshore.

Photo via Glenn Hughson.

Glenn Hughson took these photos on March 10, 2019, on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistique, a city in the Upper Peninsula of the U.S. state of Michigan. Glenn told us:

I’ve seen plenty of frozen lakes, but never with the waves frozen like this before.

Brrr!

He described his other photo (below):

I was able to walk out around 100 feet or so on top of the waves before reaching this edge where the frozen waves ended.

Frozen waves, lighthouse in background, icy cliffs to right.

Photo via Glenn Hughson.

Thanks for sharing your photos with us, Glenn!

Bottom line: Photos of frozen waves on Lake Michigan.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

