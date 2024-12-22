EarthSky’s top photos from 2024: See them here!

The 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar is now available! A unique and beautiful poster-sized calendar. Get yours today!

EarthSky’s top photos from 2024

The year 2024 was a dream for skywatchers. We had some beautiful comets, outbreaks of auroras that brightened even southern skies and a total solar eclipse crossing North America. And our community members from around the globe captured all of it and shared it with us. Come along with us as we enjoy some of the most-loved photos at EarthSky in 2024.

Glorious comets

First the year gave us Comet Pons-Brooks. It underwent occasional outbursts that gave it a horned appearance and the nickname of the Devil Comet. And then in October we were wowed by Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, which was visible to the unaided eye. What comets will surprise us in 2025?

The moon steals the show

Whenever the moon is in the sky, it draws our eyes to its beauty. In 2024, we had a Full Blue Supermoon in August. And, of course, the moon also passed directly in front of the sun during the total solar eclipse in April.

Auroras lit the skies

The sun achieved solar maximum in 2024, the peak of its 11-year cycle. And with that peak came strong solar activity, sparking auroral storms on Earth. Both the evenings of May 10 and October 10 brought bold auroras to areas that rarely get to see them.

The beauty of our universe

As always, we received stunning images of our universe, including photos of deep-sky objects. Every month we collect some of our favorites in a gallery. Here’s one of the beauties from January, our neighboring spiral galaxy, Andromeda.

Our home

And, of course, we receive lots of beautiful images of our home planet, Earth. From things with wings to stunning scenery, we love seeing them all!

Want to share your images with the EarthSky community? Submit them to us!

Bottom line: See the top 10 photos submitted to EarthSky in 2024. We had an amazing year for skywatchers, from auroras to comets to a total solar eclipse.