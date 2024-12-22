EarthSky’s top photos from 2024: See them here!

The year 2024 was a dream for skywatchers. We had some beautiful comets, outbreaks of auroras that brightened even southern skies and a total solar eclipse crossing North America. And our community members from around the globe captured all of it and shared it with us. Come along with us as we enjoy some of the most-loved photos at EarthSky in 2024.
Glorious comets
First the year gave us Comet Pons-Brooks. It underwent occasional outbursts that gave it a horned appearance and the nickname of the Devil Comet. And then in October we were wowed by Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, which was visible to the unaided eye. What comets will surprise us in 2025?
The moon steals the show
Whenever the moon is in the sky, it draws our eyes to its beauty. In 2024, we had a Full Blue Supermoon in August. And, of course, the moon also passed directly in front of the sun during the total solar eclipse in April.
Auroras lit the skies
The sun achieved solar maximum in 2024, the peak of its 11-year cycle. And with that peak came strong solar activity, sparking auroral storms on Earth. Both the evenings of May 10 and October 10 brought bold auroras to areas that rarely get to see them.
The beauty of our universe
As always, we received stunning images of our universe, including photos of deep-sky objects. Every month we collect some of our favorites in a gallery. Here’s one of the beauties from January, our neighboring spiral galaxy, Andromeda.
Our home
And, of course, we receive lots of beautiful images of our home planet, Earth. From things with wings to stunning scenery, we love seeing them all!
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.